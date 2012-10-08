Search The Public Domain Review

    What Will Enter the Public Domain in 2022?A Festive Countdown

    At the start of each year, on January 1st, a new crop of works enter the public domain and become free to enjoy, share, and reuse for any purpose. Find here, in this advent-style calendar, our top pick of what lies in store for 2022. Each day, as we move through December, we’ll open a new window to reveal our highlights!

    Due to differing copyright laws around the world, there is no one single public domain — and here we focus on three of the most prominent. Newly entering the public domain in 2022 will be: works by people who died in 1951, for countries with a copyright term of “life plus 70 years” (e.g. UK, Russia, most of EU and South America); works by people who died in 1971, for countries with a term of “life plus 50 years” (e.g. Canada, New Zealand, and most of Africa and Asia); and works published in 1926 (and all pre-1923 sound recordings), for the United States.

    26
    Arnold Schoenberg
    29
    W. B. Yeats’ Estrangement
    19
    Vladimir Nabokov’s Mary
    15
    Sinclair Lewis
    1
    A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh
    4
    Faust directed by F. W. Murnau
    23
    Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
    27
    D. H. Lawrence’s The Plumed Serpent
    24
    Igor Stravinsky
    31
    Don Juan directed by Alan Crosland
    5
    Louis Armstrong
    25
    Battling Butler directed by Buster Keaton
    28
    Diane Arbus
    10
    Oscar Micheaux
    17
    William Faulkner’s Soldiers’ Pay
    3
    Dorothy Parker’s Enough Rope
    14
    Zora Neale Hurston’s Color Struck
    8
    Jim Morrison
    20
    Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Land of Mist
    18
    Stevie Smith
    12
    Ivor Novello
    21
    Miyamoto Yuriko
    22
    T. E. Lawrence’s Seven Pillars of Wisdom
    7
    Sound recordings published prior to 1923
    11
    The Scarlet Letter directed by Victor Sjöström
    13
    Franz Kafka’s The Castle
    2
    Ludwig Wittgenstein
    6
    Vita Sackville-West’s The Land
    30
    André Gide
    16
    Bertolt Brecht’s Man Equals Man
    9
    Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises
    • See more new entrants to the public domain in 2022 on this Wikipedia page, and, for US public domain, these pages for books published and films released in 1926.
    • Check out John Mark Ockerbloom’s own Public Domain Day Countdown through the Twitter hashtag #PublicDomainDayCountdown and summarised in a blogpost here.
    • Read more about what makes the public domain so important in Communia’s Public Domain Manifesto.
    • Wondering if “bad things happen to works when they enter the public domain”? Wonder no more.